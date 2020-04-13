Rollover on I-15 kills woman, sends husband to hospital with serious injuries

Aftermath of the rollover on Interstate 15 near mile marker 105, Beaver, Utah, April 13, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Preston Holgreen, St. George News

BEAVER — A rollover on Interstate 15 near mile marker 105 sent a married couple to the Beaver Valley Hospital Monday afternoon, where the woman was subsequently pronounced dead.

At approximately 4 p.m., a man and women, driving in a dark green Dodge pickup pulling a small trailer with an ATV, were headed north near mile marker 105 on I-15 in Beaver County when the vehicle went off the road.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Preston Holgreen told St. George News it looks like the man who was driving went off-road and then overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll. The truck landed on its passenger side.

“From the marks on scene, it looks like there’s a slight turn to the right on the roadway, and the vehicle went off the road to the left as it failed to make the turn, overcorrected back onto the roadway and rolled off to the right side.”

Utah Highway Patrol, Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, the Division of Wildlife Resources, Beaver County Fire and Beaver Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Traffic continued to flow normally, and there were no reported traffic impediments.

CPR was initiated for the woman at the scene. After being transported to the Beaver Valley Hospital, she was pronounced dead, Holgreen said.

Holgreen said the reason for the overcorrection is suspected to be fatigue, but the incident is still under investigation.

“I do suspect that the lack of seatbelt contributed to the fatality,” he said.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported by the Beaver Ambulance to the Beaver Valley Hospital. At around 7:30 p.m., Holgreen said the man was in stable condition.

Both the man and woman were from Idaho and in their mid-80s, their names were not yet released.

The vehicle was towed from the scene.

