Tips to keep Easter special during a pandemic

FEATURE — Easter Sunday will be a bit different this year for most families, but it doesn’t have to be less special.

In fact, you can use the holiday to spend more time with your immediate family and make lasting memories.

For better or worse, you’ll always remember the Easter you spent in isolation together.

From Fox13Now.com, here are a few tips to keep Easter special while practicing social distancing.

Hold virtual get-togethers

For many, Easter is a holiday dedicated to catching up with extended family and spending quality time with loved ones. Due to guidelines against large gatherings, that can be difficult but not impossible. If you’re away from your friends and family, try organizing a Zoom call together. You can all still share an Easter meal together, decorate eggs together and maybe even play a few games.

Attend Easter services virtually

Although Americans can’t worship with their congregations in person this Sunday, they can still attend services online. Many churches are live streaming their services on the internet. For Catholics, The Archdiocese of New York will live stream its Easter Sunday Mass here. Other churches are turning to drive-in formats, where you drive up to a large screen and listen to services over the radio or your phone, like at a drive-in movie.

Be creative with children’s Easter baskets

Unfortunately, many in the country are struggling financially due to the pandemic, making it difficult to spend as much money on Easter as in years past. If that’s the case for your family, there are ways to still make your children’s Easter baskets special. For example, instead of filling them up with chocolate bunnies and cellophane, try stuffing them with your kids’ favorite homemade desserts or snacks.

