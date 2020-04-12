Vehicle rolls when driver swerves to avoid animal on I-15 in Iron County

A Fiat rolls, landing upright in the median of northbound Interstate 15 in Iron County, Utah, April 12, 2020 | Photo by Jeff Richards, Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — Use of a seat belt left a driver with only minor injuries during a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15 in Iron County that was set in motion when the driver swerved to avoid hitting an animal that ran out into northbound traffic, officers said Sunday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover on northbound I-15 near mile marker 73 just south of Parowan involving a dark gray 2017 Fiat passenger car.

Troopers arrived to find the Fiat in the middle of the median with heavy damage and the driver who was waiting nearby. The woman told police she was heading north when she swerved to avoid “hitting an animal” that ran out onto the roadway, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Bauer said.

She lost control of the car that continued off the left shoulder and down a small embankment where it rolled “probably two times,” Bauer said, before it came to rest in an upright position.

“The driver was wearing her seat belt,” the trooper said, and sustained only minor injuries in the crash.

According to a witness at the scene, a deer appeared to have been killed as it was found near the roadway shortly after the crash.

The car sustained extensive damage and was subsequently towed from the scene. Traffic was light at the time and was unaffected by the crash. No further details were available at the time of this report.

