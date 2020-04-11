Sharon Jean Survis

August 7, 1944 — April 6, 2020

Sharon Survis, 75, passed away Monday, April 6th at Intermountain Healthcare Hospital in St. George, Utah, from complications of pneumonia. She was the youngest of five children born to Jack and Pearl Moser in Helper, Utah.

Sharon worked in a multitude of positions in her lifetime including photography touch-up, waitress, go-go dancer, guest room attendant and casino porter which she retired from in 2006. She met the love of her life Donald Survis while working in Las Vegas. The two were married in May of 1979, they moved to Clifton, Colo., and then to St. George, Utah, before finally settling down in Mesquite, Nev.

She enjoyed reading autobiographies, movies, country music and was a huge Elvis fan. She loved being a mom and a grandmother and had a personality that would light up a room with her laughter.

Sharon is survived by her daughter Cheryl Green of Santa Maria, Calif., Cody Survis of St. George, Utah, and Chad Survis of Mesquite, Nev. and grandchildren, Rachel & Ryan Green, Jordyn, Aspyn, Jadon and Alison Survis. She is preceded in death by her husband Donald Survis, her parents and her brother. No services are planned.