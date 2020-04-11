APR 10-EDIT-PFFT-“It was a good wake up call,” burglars break into unlocked cars and garage in Little Valley area

Stock image | Photo by Barbol88/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Friday morning at 3 a.m., two males gained entry into numerous cars and the garage of a home in the Little Valley area. The burglars took an estimated $500 in cash and items before leaving, according to homeowner Lori Price.

“It looks like we have two males that went in this home’s unlocked side garage door,” St. George Police Department information officer Tiffany Atkin said. “They went through the two cars in the garage that were unlocked and then they went through the two vehicles in the driveway that were also unlocked. They didn’t get a lot but we’re looking to identify them. The investigation is still in process.”

Price said that they noticed some items were missing from their vehicles this morning when her family woke up.

“My son got in his car and noticed that his radar detector was taken,” Price said. “We have a neighborhood Facebook group and people had said the night before that three people were going up and down the streets ringing door bells at 3 a.m. I looked on our cameras and saw not only were they breaking into our cars but they broke into our garage.”

The family had three cars outside that were unlocked but then the burglars gained access to their garage through an unlocked side door. Some cash and a radar detector were taken.

The males went into the garage twice. The first time they looked around the garage then left. Ten minutes later, they went back into the garage and went through the cars in the garage.

“It was a good wake up call for us,” Price said. “We just moved here, not quite a year ago, from a small town in Idaho where we never locked anything up and I think it’s a good wake up call to lock everything up. It could have been so much worse.”

Price also mentioned how helpful the community was. The security camera footage was posted on Facebook with people commenting and sharing it themselves.

“I love it that people were so willing to help and share the post,” Price said. “With today’s technology, between Facebook groups and social media groups, It’s such a blessing to have people looking out for you.”

Atkin also mentioned that people need to make sure they are locking, and double checking, their cars and doors at home.

