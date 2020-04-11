14-year-old reported missing in St. George

Inset of Jax Nasman with undated photo illustration. | Main photo by kikkerdirk/iStock/Getty Images Plus; Inset photo courtesy St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Jax Reed Nasman of St. George was reported missing Saturday morning. Nasman was last seen on April 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. by his foster mom.

The report said there is no clothing description but that Nasman could still be in the St. George area. He is described as a 5-feet-6-inch, 120-pound male with blonde hair.

If people have any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St. George Police Department at (435) 627-4300 and use the reference number 20P008664.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.