Suspect Tased, tackled after allegedly robbing store, leading police on foot chase in Cedar City

Written by Chris Reed
April 11, 2020
ST. GEORGE — The robbery of a mobile phone store in Cedar City resulted in a foot chase by officers and the suspect being tackled to the ground when a Taser proved ineffective.

Police arrested 59-year-old Stuart Alan Walraven of Cedar City on charges of aggravated robbery, failure to stop at the command of a police officer, interference or resisting arrest and obstruction of justice, according to a press release from the Cedar City Police Department. 

Cedar City Police said the Metro PCS store at 565 S. Main St. reported a robbery around 4:54 p.m. Friday. The employee who called 911 described the suspect as male armed with a handgun, and said an undisclosed amount of cash was taken in the robbery.

As officers arrived in the area, police said they spotted Walraven a block from the store. Police said the suspect dropped a backpack on a nearby lawn when an officer drove past. The suspect allegedly failed to comply with commands, picked up the backpack and fled on foot.

A black BB gun was later found on the lawn where the backpack was dropped.

Police said the officer chased the suspect and tried to shock him with a Taser. After the Taser failed to subdue the suspect, the officer tackled the still-resisting suspect to the ground and arrested him.

Walraven, who was booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility, has a criminal record dating back to 1991 that includes 16 prior felony court cases and 15 misdemeanor court cases – all with multiple crimes. 

