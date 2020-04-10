‘We’re here to spread the love’; The ‘you know’ love bus performs acts of kindness in St. George

Members of the "you know" brotherhood in front of the love bus, St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of Max Ah Quin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The “you know” idea started about seven years ago when Max Ah Quin and his family began feeding those in need on Saturdays at Vernon Worthen Park. The “you know” idea has since turned into a brotherhood and group of friends and have a bus on which they perform acts of kindness.

The real meaning of “you know” at first was, you live for you, you learn to know. Meaning you live for you and you learn to know who you’re true friends are. About seven years ago, the definition changed.

“We had that cold front, and my dad and I had the opportunity to feed the homeless,” Ah Quin said. “As I was feeding the homeless, my dad said I need to change the meaning of ‘you know.’ I said, ‘to what dad?’ My dad was sick at the time, but he really loved serving people. He goes, ‘you need to change it to, you live to serve, you learn to know.’ So me and my friends call each other the ‘you know brotherhood.'”

When the bus came about, they were looking for something to do with it. They named it the “you know” love bus and started aiming to do an act of kindness every week. It started this week at Smith’s.

“Our first act was to buy a bunch of rolls of toilet paper and hand them out,” Ah Quin said. “Let’s just give it to people and let them know that we’re here and we love. We’re here to spread the love.”

They went to the Smith’s parking lot Thursday morning and began handing out the toilet paper to people. Amy Chesley, morning host for 99.9 KONY Country, was on hand to help pass out the goods.

“I held it together seeing all of the people grabbing their toilet paper, but it was the family that drove up that was living out of their car,” Chesley said. “That’s when I lost it. It’s things like that that we don’t see, out of sight out of mind, but if we get anything out of this it’s to be kind and compassionate towards everyone.”

In creating the “you know” love bus and posting it on the brotherhood members’ personal Facebook pages, it began to pick up some local attention. Tony Chambers with Dixie Direct got on board and then others followed. Magelby’s, McDonalds and Splash have all donated to the love bus as well.

Sienna Pharmacy and Fabulous Freddy’s also got in on the donations by offering free hand sanitizer in exchange for canned goods that will be passed out next week on the love bus.

“Our next project is to fill the love bus up with food and deliver it to people who need it,” Ah Quin said.

Ah Quin praised the help the community has given to their cause and said if people want to get involved, they can contact Ah Quin at (435) 701-6299 or maxahquin@gmail.com.

