Silver Reef brewery uses reserves to produce hand sanitizer strong enough to break down coronavirus

ST. GEORGE — The Silver Reef Brewing Co. in St. George normally produces beers and spirits, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have begun producing hand sanitizer. Using their reserves of spirits, they have began distilling them into their Silver Standard hand sanitizer spray bottles that can be bought at their brewery.

“During these trying times, we wanted to do all that we could to help the community,” Silver Reef Brewing company owner David Moody said in a press release. “We’re excited to debut our new Silver Standard Sanitizer, and even more excited to do our part to help Southern Utah.”

Other brewery and distilleries around the country are doing this as well, but Moody told St George News the idea came to mind closer to the beginning of the pandemic.

“We actually looked at doing it a month ago when this started coming along,” Moody said. “The biggest challenge that we’ve got, as with every other distillery, is that alcohol costs have gone way up.”

Moody also mentioned that consumers are buying hand sanitizers that are below 70% alcohol, which may kill germs, but it does not break down the coronavirus. The hand sanitizers need to be between 70-80% alcohol in order to break down COVID-19, he said.

In terms of the community outreach after shifting to making hand sanitizer, Moody said it has been overwhelming. He said he has been in contact with all of the mayors in Washington County as well as some in the Las Vegas area.

“We’ve donated a lot of hand sanitizer to the homeless shelter here, and I just gave some to these people who are out of work,” Moody said. “We’ve also donated to a large hospital in Las Vegas.”

Silver Reef lost 50% of their business as a result of the state limiting restaurants to dine-out only. These restaurants are no longer in need of buying Silver Reef kegs or bottles to serve. However, they are still bottling and canning their products to sell on site at their brewery, as well as regular retail locations.

The hand sanitizer will be available in 1- and 2-ounce spray bottles with 8-ounce refills coming soon. The 1-ounce bottles have approximately 250 sprays and cost $2.95, and the 2-ounce bottles have approximately 500 sprays at a cost of $3.95.

People can buy the hand sanitizer, spirits, beer and more at the brewery, located at 4391 S. Enterprise Drive in St. George, Monday through Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

