December 29, 1940 — April 7, 2020

Linda Lee Taylor passed away on April 7, 2020, in St. George, Utah. Linda was born to William Davis Henrichs and Lillian Gwaltney on Dec. 29, 1940, in Los Angeles, California. She attended Westminster college where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing.

She met the love of her life, Alan Taylor, and they were married on March 20, 1986. Just over a year later on May 28, 1987, they had the wonderful opportunity to be sealed in the Jordan River Temple.

When Linda retired from nursing, she never stopped showing all the wonderful qualities of a nurse. She constantly looked for opportunities to care for those around her and found ways to serve through her church. Linda was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. Linda loved to care for those around her and found joy in lifting their spirits. She was remarkably dedicated to serving in the temple and continued to attend despite health challenges she was facing.

Linda had a talent for finding the best in people, demonstrated by complimenting everyone she met with something unique and beautiful about them. She will be greatly missed by many. Linda loves her family and told everyone about her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Alan, children Todd and Scott (daughter-in-law Katie), grandchild Kiera, and many others that she considered part of her family. The family is having a private graveside service at Tonaquint Cemetery.