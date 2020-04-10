‘This is a testament to wearing your seat belts’; driver safe after crash in St. George

The scene of a crash on St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah, April 10, 2020 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A man suffered little more than a cut on his hand after his truck landed upside down following a collision Friday morning in downtown St. George.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m. involving a man driving a blue pickup truck west on St. George Boulevard and a man driving a silver passenger car south on 300 West.

St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin told St. George News at the scene that the driver of the passenger car was “confident that he had a green light, so it appears the westbound blue truck ran the red light.”

As the truck was hit by the passenger car, it flipped onto its roof, landing in the middle of the intersection.

Medical personnel from Gold Cross Ambulance and St. George Fire Department responded to the scene, but neither driver reported any major injuries.

“This is a testament to wearing your seat belts,” Atkin said. “His truck is upside-down now, and he just has a small cut.”

She said the driver of the pickup would be cited for failing to stop at a red light.

In the aftermath of the crash, debris from both vehicles was strewn about the intersection, causing some blockage and intermittent delays for motorists passing through the area.

Several St. George Police officers helped direct traffic as tow truck drivers worked quickly to remove the wreckage from the roadway. The scene was clear within approximately 45 minutes of the crash being reported.

