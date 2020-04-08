March 8, 1930 — April 7, 2020

Tommy L. Dickerson was born on March 8, 1930, in Durant, Oklahoma and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in St. George, Utah. He married Joan Little on June 26, 1957, in Reno, Nevada who preceded him in death after 62 wonderful years of marriage.

Tom is survived by two sons, Terry Dickerson and wife Sherry, of Las Vegas, Nevada and Roger Dickerson, and wife Maureen of Broomfield, Colorado. Tom was the loving grandfather of Kathleen Dickerson, Christina Cullers and Brian Dickerson and great-grandfather of LeSean Dickerson. He was loved by all including several nieces and nephews from neighboring states.

Tom enjoyed many years of traveling and living internationally with his wife and sons and made friends in countries around the world, which included a successful career with Chevron Corporation and their affiliate companies. He worked his way up in the company and had responsibility in managing fleet services in Indonesia and Saudi Arabia until retirement in 1985. He and his wife, Joan, loved to entertain those that they met while abroad and maintained their friendships throughout the years. After traveling the United States in an RV, Tom and Joan fell in love with St. George and made it their home the past 27 years. Most recently he celebrated his 90th birthday with a party surrounded by family and many friends who were an important part of his life over the years. He will be deeply missed by those whose lives he touched.

