TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over COVID-19 and recommendations from state officials, all events have been canceled or rescheduled.

Many local businesses and organizations have come together to help their neighbors endure these uncertain times, and co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke say the “Stay Greater” movement is really starting to catch on in the community.

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about ways to #StayGreater during the COVID-19 shutdown

Life has changed drastically over the past few weeks, but when we lift each other up and unite to face the challenges together, we all stay greater.

St. George News and Canyon Media have been working to help the community, developing stgeorgedining.com – a local restaurant cooperative featuring dozens of Southern Utah restaurants still offering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery – and the “Here For You Relief Package” to help other local businesses survive the unprecedented situation.

Everyone is encouraged to support local small businesses and the workers that depend on them. Dozens of restaurants are featured on the cooperative from all across the region, including Chronic Tacos, Pieology and Red Fort Cuisine of India.

“We encourage everyone to support our local businesses,” Chesley said.

The family-owned and operated Rainbow Sign and Banner has stayed productive during the shutdown, helping to create #StayGreater signs to put in front of businesses. There are many essential businesses and organizations still operating, and the signs were created in the hope of creating solidarity and spreading a positive message. They have also printed and are giving out “we’re open,” “drive-thru open” and “order online” signs for owners to use, free of charge.

Kneaders Bakery & Café has also made its own effort to help. With any purchase made at either the Bluff Street or Mall Drive Kneaders locations, customers will receive two free loaves of bread: one to keep and one to pay it forward to a neighbor, friend or person in need.

Chesley and her colleagues at KONY Country 99.9 FM realize that times are tough right now, and they want to help too. Starting Thursday morning, the radio station will be giving away thousands of dollars of “KONY Cares Stimulus Cash,” and listeners are eligible to win more than once. Stay tuned, as the giveaways will happen three times each day at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In addition, on Saturday, April 18, KONY will be teaming up with Switchpoint Community Resource Center for a community food drive from 10 a.m. to noon.

Staying greater is just one way for the community to come together. Don’t forget to check on your neighbors, enjoy time with your families, share innovative solutions and find new ways to support each other.

For more suggestions, watch the video in the media player above.

See video top of this listing.

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.