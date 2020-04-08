‘We want to give back to the community’; Canyon Media radio stations holding contests, giving away money

KONY's Carl Lamar and Amy Chesley during a reverse drawing at Stephen Wade's 4th annual "Red Tag" sales event, July 13, 2019, St. George, Utah | Photo by Andrew Pinckney, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Canyon Media’s radio stations are offering contests over the next week giving listeners the opportunity to win $100 or more.

The radio stations will be conducting various contests in an effort to give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

99.9 KONY Country will be giving away $100 three times a day, five days a week as part of the KONY Cares Stimulus Cash program. This giveaway will be going on for the next nine weeks starting on Monday.

“It’s just to help people out with their phone bills, their grocery bills, whatever they need to spend it on,” Radio Operations Manager Mike Sanders said. “It’s going to be a hundred bucks. They can do what they want with it, and it’s not attached to anything. Just our way of saying thank you for our 30 years that KONY has been on the air, thank you for supporting our advertisers and thank you for supporting us. We want to give back to the community due to the pandemic.”

Canyon’s other stations, Sunny 101.5, The Hawk and Planet 105.1 will also be holding contests to give away money.

The contests are different for each station, but more information can be found on their websites and their social media pages.

Listeners are also able to win the money more than once. In the past, people have been limited when it comes to winning multiple contests on air, but if listeners can get through and they are the right number, they can win again.

“A lot of it is just looking at what we can do inside St. George and inside of our community when the world is a little upside down right now,” Sanders said. “We’re talking to people at restaurants who have lost jobs, and I think it was just seeing the pinch that the community has taken. Right now, with the temperature of the country and town, we wanted to give back some cash to help our listeners through this so we can get to the other side together.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.