September 26, 1929 — April 7, 2020

Kent Mayburn Rowley, age 90, passed away April 7, 2020. Kent was born Sept. 26, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lorenzo and Olive Wilcox Rowley. He married his sweetheart, Leola Smith, on Sept. 29, 1949, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He worked as a superintendent for Cannon Construction for many years before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at their cabin and later at their home in Moab running the jeep trails before moving to Hurricane to enjoy the warm weather.

He is survived by his wife Leola Rowley and one son Brent (Pam) two grandson Brandan (Misty) and Joshua (Erin) and two great-grandchildren Jeremy and Faith. Survived by one brother Farel Rowley and many nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents and his two brothers and one sister, Clye, Boyd, and Verda (Ginger). He was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He had a wonderful sense of humor.

Private family services were held.

