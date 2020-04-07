Zachary ‘Zac’ Craig Leifson

September 7, 1978 — April 2, 2020

Zac passed away April 2, 2020, in Delta, Utah from complications due to seizures. Zac was born on Sept. 7, 1978, in Nephi, Utah to Lynn and Sabra (Craig) Leifson.

He was raised in Santaquin, Utah. Zac was our free spirit, he did what he wanted when he wanted. If there was ever a chance to try something new or dangerous, Zac was first in line to try it. He did not want to ever “wish I would have done that” so he did everything to make sure he had no regrets.

To all of you who truly love him as we do, please know he loved you too. To all of you who spent years causing him pain and hurt, I pray it comes back to you threefold. To his children, who were never really allowed to really know him and his love for you, I am sorry for you both then and now. Just know he did love you very much despite what you have been told. They kept you from a very special man.

Zac is survived by his parents, sister Brandi Brenenstall (Clint) of St. George, Utah, brother Luke Leifson of Venice, Utah and sister Kylie Leifson (Paul Limpf) of Cedar City, Utah. Grandmother Ann Craig of St. George, Utah and two nephews Jesse Brenenstall and Bucky Bird. Children Miranda, Slayter, Teagun, Makaylee, Aubrey and Freyja. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather DeVerl Craig.

Zac requested no services and a special place of rest and his wishes will be honored.