October 16, 1929 — April 1, 2020

On Tuesday, April 1, 2020, Vivian Kelly Dredge, loving wife and mother of five children, passed away at the age of 90 at Living Legacy Care Center in Mesa, Arizona.

Vivian was born on Oct. 16, 1929, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Warren Snow Tew and Vera Hill Tew. She was the eighth of nine children. Vivian was a happy child and loved being part of a large family.

Vivian attended a two-room elementary school in Stanton, Idaho. She graduated from Shelley High School in 1948 where she was active in glee club, student council and cheerleading. Vivian also attended BYU Idaho (Ricks College) and Brigham Young University.

On Dec. 2, 1950, Vivian married Joseph Mulliner Kelly, her high school sweetheart. They farmed and ranched in Blackfoot, Idaho until 1963 when they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. They eventually moved to Bakersfield, California in 1967 and Mesa, Arizona in 1973. They raised five children: Marsha, Julia, Carol, David and Laura.

In Dec. of 1981, Vivian was widowed at age 52. Vivian received an Associate Degree in General Studies from Mesa Community College in 1982. And obtained her real estate license in 1989.

On May 24, 1997, Vivian married Roy Dredge from Goshen, Idaho. They lived in Star Valley, Wyoming and Washington, Utah. They served a Member Location Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 2001-2003.

Vivian was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving throughout her life in various positions including primary presidency member, primary chorister, music director and ordinance worker in the Mesa, Arizona Temple.

Vivian was a wonderful homemaker. She had a great love for music and had a beautiful singing voice. She is known for her kind and compassionate spirit and her testimony of Jesus Christ.

Vivian is loved by all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed.

Survivors include her children, Marsha Ann (Chad) Payne of Payson, Arizona, Julia Irene (Otis) McLaws of Mesa Arizona, Carol Marie (Kevin) Buchanan of Surprise Arizona, David Joel (Shelley) Kelly of Tooele Utah, and Laura Jo Kelly of Mesa, Arizona, nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Mulliner Kelly; her second husband, Roy Dredge; a grandson Joseph McLaws; a great-grandson Hunter Wells; four sisters; and four brothers.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Bunker Family Funeral Home, 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, Arizona 85201. Due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral services will be limited and by invitation-only.

Burial will be in the Mesa City Cemetery.

https://www.bunkerfuneral.com/obituaries/vivian-e-kelly-dredge/