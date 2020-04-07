Region 9 March Madness semifinals: What was the best game of the 2019-20 school year? Vote now

Stansbury at Pine View, St. George, Utah, Feb. 22, 2020 | File photo by Dave Larson, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — St. George News sports has created a bracket with the 16 games we selected as the best of the 2019-2020 school year, and now it’s your job to fill it out. After two weeks of voting, the bracket has been updated for the semifinal matchups.

Semifinal matchups

No. 1 Dixie vs Sky View boys basketball vs No. 2 Cedar @ Desert Hills girls basketball

1) The Flyers boys basketball team was the most dominant team in Region 9 during the season, but they proved that they were the best team in Class 4A against Sky View in the state title game. One of the most thrilling games of the year, the back and forth battle saw the Flyers walk away with the state championship.

Dixie got Mason Falslev into foul trouble late in the game and took advantage in the 62-59 win. Head coach Tyler Roberts was named the Class 4A coach of the year, and Isaac Finlinson was named the MVP of the region by St. George News.

2) Cedar was the monster of Region 9 going into the season, and they had a massive target on their back. Desert Hills came into the season with some uncertainty, but they quickly rose up the rankings as an undefeated team early in the year. The first time the two teams met was a tight game, but the second time was the more shocking matchup.

After a close first quarter, the Thunder took a 17 point lead at halftime over the Reds. It looked as if Cedar had met their match, but they kept pushing. Sure enough, the Reds found a way back into the game and got a huge win on the road 58-53.

No. 1 Desert Hills @ Pine View boys basketball vs No. 3 Cedar vs Pine View girls basketball

1) The first two meetings for these teams both went down to the wire seeing Pine View win the first time and Desert Hills take the second game. They ended up meeting in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs, and the game was nothing short of incredible.

It was a tight game throughout, which ended up going to overtime after both teams were locked up at 53. Peyton Holmes scored clutch baskets in overtime that got Desert Hills the road win 57-56, moving them on to Weber State for the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals. They would then beat Cedar before losing to Sky View in the semifinals.

3) Pine View was the hottest team in the state tournament. They had upset No. 2 Ridgeline and No. 3 Desert Hills on their way to the state title game but the Reds were just too good. Cedar dominated the inexperienced Panthers en route to a 60-44 win that earned them their second consecutive state title.

