Cedar City artists of all flavors encouraged to share work through virtual tours, social media posts

A photo of the moon submitted to the Cedar City Arts Council for virtual art tours via #cedarcityarts, Cedar City, date unspecified | Photo by Joe Favino, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Cedar City Arts Council is encouraging – and inviting – local artists to share their work through social media for virtual art tours in order to promote themselves, as well as maintain the flourishing arts community in Cedar City.

As precautionary measures for the coronavirus remain in place, artists can share work of any kind on their own social media using #CedarCityArts or post to the Arts Council’s Facebook page to be shared there. Even individuals who have art in their home or businesses with collections are encouraged to participate.

“The idea is just to get people to share their art and connect with each other,” Sara Penny, vice president of the Arts Council, told Cedar City News.

Penny added that the council has received photos and musical submissions so far, but any other medium of art would be welcomed as well.

“We have an incredible arts community, and it’s a way of people being able to share,” Penny said.

She also recommends artists include their websites or contact information with their work.

“It’s actually a great time for artists to promote themselves, because people are stuck in their homes looking at the internet,” Penny said, adding that art is a vital form of expression for community members even through social distancing and self-isolation.

“Art connects us; art helps us share our humanity,” she said. “I told one of my violin students: we may have to separate our bodies, but we don’t have to separate our communication.”

The Cedar City Arts Council can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or reached via email at cedarcityartscouncil@gmail.com for more information.

