Bakery, cafe offers 2 free loaves with purchase; one for you, one for a neighbor in ‘knead’

ST. GEORGE — Thanks to a generous family donor, and in partnership with the Nets on Fire charity, Kneaders Bakery & Café is participating in a unique opportunity to benefit community members during the ongoing difficulties related to the coronavirus.

For any purchase made at either the Bluff Street or Mall Drive Kneaders locations, customers will receive two free loaves of bread: one to keep and one to pay it forward to a neighbor, friend or person in need.

“This ‘pay it forward’ program provides the community with an opportunity to share much-needed comfort and connection during these trying times. For customers, this comes in the form of supporting a local business and gifting their extra loaf of bread to someone in need. For the Kneaders Bakery & Café bakers and crew, this program provides job security during this challenging economic environment by ensuring a steady demand for made-from-scratch bread,” according to a press release regarding the program.

Kneaders district manager Kathy Hansen told St. George News the program was implemented Thursday and has so far been bringing a lot of joy and positivity to customers and staff alike.

“People are just so happy and thrilled with it. It has been so fun to watch the pay it forward mentality,” she said.

Hansen said one drive-through customer liked the idea so much he paid for 10 cars behind him.

Another customer who had pre-ordered several loaves of bread was so touched by the program that when his order was brought to his car, he was crying.

According to Hansen, the man said he couldn’t believe people in the community cared that much.

While the family who made the donation wishes to remain anonymous, Hansen said they had a few goals in mind for wanting to do it.

The goals are to keep people employed, to create positivity and to promote the idea of paying it forward.

“It certainly has helped with our employees,” Hansen said. “It really is just a happy thing to do.”

There is no minimum purchase amount required to receive the free loaves of bread, Hansen said, but she hopes that people will take the opportunity to give the second loaf to someone who could benefit from it.

Free loaves will vary each day and include most of the loaves listed on Kneaders’ menu, even the sweet breads, Hansen said.

Kneaders offers several ways to order while maintaining social distancing. Options include the drive-through window, curbside pickup and delivery for orders placed at order.kneaders.com. Guests can also order through DoorDash.

The offer is valid at both of the following locations:

199 N. Bluff St., St. George.

527 S. Mall Drive, St. George.

The program will be evaluated on a weekly basis and will continue as long as possible.

“It is something small, but hopefully we can keep it going so we can come out stronger as a community,” Hansen said.

