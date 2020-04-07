‘When we support each other, we all become stronger’; Greater Zion encourages community to #StayGreater

ST. GEORGE — While most of our lives have changed drastically in the past few weeks, now it is more important than ever to remember who we are as Southern Utahns and stay productive, innovative, inspired and safe – to stay greater.

Kevin Lewis, director of the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism office, says the people of Southern Utah have always been known for their resilience and determination.

“We have always been pretty resilient here as a community,” Lewis said in a previous interview with St. George News. “If you go back into history, there’s a lot of adversity here.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism office has launched a campaign to remind the community of “the great place we live, the great people and the optimism we’ve always had in times of adversity.”

The “Stay Greater” campaign, highlighted in a video released on YouTube last week, calls on Southern Utahns to support the local businesses, artisans, community and our neighbors as we fight to conquer the effects of this pandemic together.

The video features inspirational comments from members of all corners of the community, from advice from the business owner to hints from a local physician.

“When we support each other, we all become stronger,” said Jenny Larsen, owner of Urban Renewal in St. George.

“It’s so important to keep yourself and your family safe during this pandemic,” Dr. Rachel Allen of Desert Pain Specialists said. “But there are ways you can support local business to keep our economy moving.”

According to the campaign’s website, one of the ways everyone can help is by ordering curbside pick-up from stores or have their favorite restaurants deliver food to their home. Purchasing a gift card to use when the shutdown is over is another idea to support your hometown retailer.

“Whatever your circumstance, stand where you are; lift where you can. Stay Greater,” the website states. “Take strength in the conquering spirit here. Embrace the distinct beauty in our people and our landscapes. Look for and lift those in need. Then find someone else to encourage. This place is greater than just one passion, greater than just one purpose.”

A comprehensive list of Southern Utah restaurants offering takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery is now available online at stgeorgedining,com, a local restaurant cooperative developed by St. George News and Canyon Media in their own effort to help the community stay great.

Greater Zion is a place of diverse beauty that people travel from all over the world to see, but its real value is within its people. Examples of the community uniting to overcome these unprecedented challenges can be found all over town.

Canyon Media also just launched their “Here For You Relief Package” to help support retailers feeling the pinch of the crisis with some free advertising. In addition, on April 18, one of its seven radio stations, KONY Country 99.9 will be teaming up with Switchpoint Community Resource Center, and they need everyone’s help for a community food drive from 10 a.m. to noon.

In the hope of creating solidarity and spreading a positive message, with the help of Rainbow Sign and Banner organizers have created #Stay Greater signs to put in front of everyone’s business. There are many essential businesses and organizations still operating while the public is attempting to follow the “Stay Safe, Stay Home” guidelines, and the signs are a way to demonstrate how much we all appreciate the work they do to keep our lives as normal as possible.

The free signs are available across the county at the following locations: Cable Mountain Lodge in Springdale, LaVerkin City offices, Zion View Bed and Breakfast in Toquerville, Hurricane Utilities Office, Dutchman’s Market in Santa Clara, and at Dixie Convention Center St. George.

Rainbow Sign and Banner has also printed and is giving out “We’re Open,” “Drive-thru open” and “Order online” signs for business to utilize.

“They’re free and they’re kind of like campaign signs that a politician might use,” Rainbow Sign and Banner owner Steve Davis said in an interview with St. George News. “We wanted to give those away for free because some people are starting to come in and buy them. We’re sitting here trying to figure out what we can do to help and were like, ‘I think everybody needs these signs.’ It’s not a huge cost to us, and it’s a way for us to give back to the community that has been so good to us.”

The people of Greater Zion have always been defined by their grit and determination, the Greater Zion website states. It encourages the community to follow and share favorite businesses on social media, share innovative solutions and inspirational stories with family and friends. And most important, tell others about the great people and places of Greater Zion and encourage them to responsibly support them.

“In the face of challenging times, our way of life has been altered. But we stay greater.”

A listing of Greater Zion COVID-19 resources is available here.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit the campaign online at StayGreater.com.

