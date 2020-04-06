August 22, 1983 — April 2, 2020

Steven Michael Chrysler was born on Aug. 22, 1983, in Provo, Utah. He passed away in his sleep at St. George, Utah on the morning of April 2, 2020.

Steven was a larger than life personality. He was characterized by his huge smile and loyal friendship to all. He was a gentle giant filled with kindness and love that he shared with those he met and knew, particularly little children. His sense of humor, quick wit, and infectious laugh were a constant source of light and joy to friends and family. Those who knew him best loved him and find comfort in memories that characterize those loving relationships that meant so much to Steven. He befriended all and was loved by many. His life was a supernal gift and his legacy of kindness, courage, and determination will never be forgotten.

Steven graduated from Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah and later attained a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of Phoenix and went on to earn an MBA from the same university. He studied and earned his PMP certification in project management.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Ila Chrysler and Herb and Erma Wirtz. He is survived by his father, Wes; stepmother, Karen, mother, Nancy Woolley and stepfather, Dave, along with brothers: Derek (Gina), Jeremy (Shuree), Nathan (Naira), and by stepbrothers: Bob Woodard (Vonita), Tony Woodard (Wendy), Jerry Woodard (Kelly); uncle Gary Wirtz (Mary) and aunt Kathy Hallett (Mike). He also leaves many dear friends who he considered part of his family.

A private family service will be in St. George. The family plans to hold a celebration of Steven’s life in Salt Lake City later in the year when the national health crisis again allows people to gather. The date of the celebration will be announced at a later date by the family.