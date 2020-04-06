Keep your friends and family safe; 2 Local Gals Housekeeping offers discount to fully disinfect homes

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — While many in Southern Utah are becoming increasingly worried about the coronavirus, a local housekeeping service is doing its best to keep the community safe and healthy, not only by following best practices but also by offering a discount to new customers.

Locally owned and operated 2 Local Gals Housekeeping was founded over 20 years ago by hard-working women who had big dreams, and with their hard work, the business grew.

In June, they will celebrate nine years of serving Southern Utah. Working with other individuals who also need a chance, they give their employees an opportunity to do something meaningful.

“We provide work for over a dozen gals who find joy in serving their community through housekeeping and maid services,” owner Lili Earl said.

When it comes to trying any housekeeping company, there are several factors to consider that make some companies rise above the rest. At 2 Local Gals, Earl said it could be their attention to detail or their tried-and-true practice of their 24-hour guarantee. They also know how important it is to send familiar faces to your home each visit, and they promise you will come to know and trust their dedicated housekeepers.

“Whatever the reason, we are so honored to be involved in our community,” Earl said. “With the growth and development of Southern Utah over the last few years, it is very evident that housekeeping is no longer a ‘luxury’ service. We are not just housekeepers, we also protect our customer’s assets and improve their lives.”

She said their talents and dedication are what helped this small local business take off, and year after year they grow and learn. Their techniques change with the ebb and flow of the economy and circumstance. During these trying and unknown times, they strive to keep ahead of the curve, researching safety measures and procedures, having access to hospital grade cleaners, using local vendors and again, their hard working ladies who are dedicated to the cause.

The owners at 2 Local Gals are taking extra measures to ensure their clients are confident their home is being protected and sanitized, now providing P-100 respirators for their employees as they clean, mandating new gloves for every job and most important, using the most powerful disinfectants on the market – approved for killing the coronavirus.

It is about keeping your friends and family safe, Earl said, and if you are ready to have your home cleaned and disinfected better than ever before, call now and receive 20% off their services.

“Being totally prepared during these times have set us apart, proving that we are up to the task,” she said. “Both our southern and northern offices have worked side by side to create the best cleaning experience possible, reducing risk and exposure, all while cleaning and disinfecting homes. Our customers can return to their house knowing every surface, door handle and remote control has been sanitized by our amazing housekeepers.”

After almost a decade of working with and getting to know many families, local businesses and other individuals in the service industry, Earl said they are excited to be involved in something so much bigger than they ever could have imagined.

“Taking a chance on something new, with a dream in my heart, it has definitely come to fruition. It is a dream come true to be here in Southern Utah,” she said. “We thank you so much for your continued support of our local business.”

2 Local Gals Housekeeping offers maid services across Utah, including the Salt Lake City areas, Bountiful to Ogden areas, Lehi to Provo areas and the areas surrounding St. George. Their office is located at 1031 S. Bluff St., No. 123, St. George.

For more information about their services or to schedule and appointment, call 435-236-3414. Customers can request a quote online.

