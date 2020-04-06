Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The drive-through coronavirus testing set up at the River Road InstaCare in St. George, Utah, on April 2, 2020. | Photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, April 4-5.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — As the amount of tests available and the access to testing increases for the COVID-19 coronavirus, there is a growing demand for the tests to be administered to those who are not showing the symptoms of the virus.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George has shut down a number of parks in the city in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 and maintain social distancing practices. It started with the shutdown of the Thunder Junction all abilities park and now Pioneer Park, the Skategeorge skate park, Snake Hollow Bike Park and all city playgrounds and gazebo equipment are closed for the time being.

Read complete story here.

HURRICANE — Hurricane Police arrested a 67-year-old handyman Friday morning after he deposited a check accidentally written for $21,000 into his account.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — The driver of a convertible sedan was able to walk away uninjured despite his car wedging under the trailer of a turning semitractor-trailer Friday night a block from St. George Shuttle.

The accident blocked the eastbound side of Red Hills Parkway at the corner with 1400 East for around an hour and a half.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — In July 2019, Cristina Gaona and a group of friends, all from Pine View High School, planned a trip to Disneyland for a weekend before they were set to leave for college. When the group arrived in Anaheim, they went to Walmart to pick up some groceries and on the way back from the store they were T-boned by a drunk driver.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.