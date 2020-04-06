Southern Utah University Community Education to offer free online mini classes for public during quarantine

An image of a person watercoloring. Southern Utah University is offering free online Community Learning mini classes to the community during quarantine, date and location not specified | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — For those looking for ways to stay active, healthy and connected while practicing social distancing, Southern Utah University’s Community Education program is rolling out free online mini classes.

Following recommendations from the Utah Governor’s Office, and with the postponement of in-person classes, SUU Community Education will begin offering an in-home learning series titled “Community Connect – Learn From Home.”

Designed for families and individuals of all ages, safe-distance delivery platforms will include both Facebook Live and Zoom making it possible for learners to participate with a smartphone, tablet or computer from virtually any location with internet access.

Community Connect – Learn from Home includes the “Community Reads” online book group, “Keep Learning” virtual mini courses and “Navigating Close Quarters” featuring resources for managing families, relationships and children under stay at home recommendations.

Local authors Elaine Vickers and Rosalyn Eves, along with Iron County School District Superintendent Shannon Dulaney, are among the first presenters for Community Reads. The weekly book group discussion begins April 7 at 2 p.m. and features familiar personalities and authors sharing favorite books from their personal bookshelves in a live online discussion format.

Presented in partnership with Cedar City Library, Iron County School District, Southwest Tech, and SUU Professional Development and Leadership, Community Reads book selections cover a variety of genres. Sections include youth literature for young readers at home, adult fiction for the opportunity to read and discuss a new novel, and business leadership for professionals looking for additional focus and inspiration.

The Keep Learning series features local subject experts volunteering their time to teach fun online mini courses. The first class on April 2 at noon will be Zumba with Brittany Flint, Zumba instructor at three Iron County gyms. Other weekly virtual classes, same day, same time every week, include Blueberry Blender Pancakes, Country Line Dance, Pet Health for Pet Owners, Healthy Cooking, Art for All Ages, Green Thumb Get Your Garden Growing and Geology Hiking at Thunderbird Gardens.

“We recognize that many families and individuals are looking for resources to help navigate new changes to routines, and our goal is to continue to offer ways for our community to connect, stay active and keep learning,” Melynda Thorpe, SUU community and academic enrichment executive director, said in a press release from the university. “Each class is designed to share with a loved one at home, with friends online or for taking a break to learn something new.”

A complete list of course offerings, book group selections, and links for both Zoom and Facebook Live events is available at suu.edu/keeplearning. For more information, or to volunteer to teach a course or lead a book discussion, email bewise@suu.edu, or call (435) 865-8259.

