Officials close boat ramps at Lake Powell; some access areas open for shore-based recreation

Boat ramp at Wahweap Marina, Lake Powell, Ariz., August 2017 | File photo courtesy of Lin Floyd, St. George News

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA — In response to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Navajo Nation, the states of Arizona and Utah and county and community health departments, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area has announced additional modifications to operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, in coordination with the state of Utah, is closing all public boat ramps on Lake Powell to protect employee and visitor health and safety and provide resource protection by mitigating the risk of quagga mussel contamination to other bodies of water.

This temporary closure will go into effect Monday at 5 p.m. Boaters should be prepared to depart by no later than 5 p.m.

This closure will remain in effect until Utah Gov. Gary Herbert lifts the “Stay at Home Directive” or until a determination by health officials is made that ramp operations can be conducted safely under CDC guidelines for social distancing.

Owners of private vessels moored at marinas will be able to access their vessels, but due to the suspension of visitor services and public safety resources on Lake Powell, voyaging outside of marinas on private vessels is prohibited. Multiple access areas of Lake Powell remain open for shore-based swimming and water recreation.

In addition to following standard safety guidelines when recreating outdoors, the Park Services urges people who choose to visit Glen Canyon during this pandemic to adhere to guidance from the CDC to prevent the spread of infectious diseases:

Maintain a safe distance between yourself and other groups.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.

Most importantly, stay home if you feel sick.

“The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners is our number one priority,” officials said in the press release. “The park is looking forward to full resumption of operations as soon as feasible and will provide updates on our website Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and social media.”

The Park Services urges visitors to do their part when visiting a park and to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Updates about National Park Services operations during the COVID-19 will be posted online here.

