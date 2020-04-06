Mailboxes pried open during weekend burglaries in Ivins

Santa Clara-Ivins Police patrol vehicle in Santa Clara, Utah, Sept. 1, 2019 | File photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department responded to reports of mailboxes being broken into in the Ivins area over the weekend.

Police Sgt. Reed Briggs said they received reports that some of the mailboxes in certain clusters had been pried open.

Briggs said about five mailbox clusters around Ivins were broken into between Saturday and Sunday. The last report they received came in Monday morning, though Briggs said they believe it was all part of the same timeline of burglaries.

“We only had a couple reports,” Briggs said, adding that of those who did report, the most valuable thing that was reported missing was a check for $65 that one of the residents was expecting.

Briggs couldn’t say whether the perpetrator(s) were looking for something specific such as packages or money, or just causing mischief.

The Ivins Post Office Postmaster was made aware of the break-ins, Briggs said.

While nothing of too much value had been reported missing, several of the mailbox locks were broken, making it impossible for them to close. Those locks will need to be replaced.

“The main victim is going to be the post office,” Briggs said.

Mail for residents affected by the incident is being held at the Ivins Post Office for direct pickup until the locks are replaced.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department responded to a similar rash of incidents in the fall of 2019, Briggs said.

“This happens periodically,” he said.

No persons of interest have been identified, but officers will be stationed in the areas where the mailboxes are located.

