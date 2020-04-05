LDS Church unveils new logo at Global Conference

In this photograph provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shows, far left to right, Neil L. Andersen, M. Russell Ballard, both members of a top governing board called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, sit next to each other during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Salt Lake City, Utah. | Photo courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. George News.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Saturday evening session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ General Conference ended with a new symbol introduced by President Russell M. Nelson, along with a call for a worldwide fast for members and non-members alike in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fox13now.com reports the church’s new symbol “emphasizes the name of Jesus Christ and His central role in all the Church does,” the church described. It features an image of the Christus, a statue by Bertel Thorvaldsen.

“[The symbol] portrays the resurrected, living Lord reaching out to embrace all who will come unto Him,” said Nelson, the church’s prophet. “This symbol should feel familiar to many, as we have long identified the restored gospel with the living, resurrected Christ.”

The statue is portrayed underneath an arch, which the church says symbolizes Jesus’ emergence from the tomb, and below is the church’s full name inside a rectangle, which the church said represents a cornerstone, used in the Holy Bible as a metaphor to Jesus.

Read the full story here: Fox13Now.com.

Written by Spencer Burt, Fox13Now.com

Copyright 2019, KSTU. A Tribune broadcasting station