Off-road rider flown to DRMC following rollover in Kane County

Written by Mori Kessler
April 4, 2020
ATV riders at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, Kane County, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Parks and Recreation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — An off-road vehicle crash at Coral Pink Sand Danes State Park injured two people Saturday and resulted in one of them getting transported by Life Flight to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Scenic landscape at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park in Kanab, Utah. Undated photo. | Photo by
Adventure_Photo/iStock/Getty Plus Photos, St. George News

Prior to 12 p.m., at the Coral Pink Sand Danes in Kane County, two people were moving through the state park on a side-by-side utility task vehicle when it rolled, Ranger Patrick Behr said.

The utility task vehicle was either being driven too fast, or the driver and passenger hadn’t noticed they coming up on the edge of a dune, Behr said. Whichever the case, the UTV ended up rolling at least once and injured the driver and passenger.

Behr, who responded to the crash, said the passenger appeared to have minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by an ambulance. The driver, who had sustained critical injuries, was taken to Dixie Regional Medical Center in St. George by the Intermountain Life Flight helicopter.

Both the passenger and driver had been wearing harnesses in the UTV when it rolled, Behr said.

Though state parks are presently closed to most visitors by order of Gov. Gary Herbert due the coronavirus outbreak, they remain open to residents of the county where the state park is located.

