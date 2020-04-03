St. George nurse with COVID-19 recognized on Jimmy Kimmel, receives donation

ST. GEORGE — Kimball Fairbanks, a nurse at Dixie Regional Medical Center, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday after contracting COVID-19. The cardiovascular nurse has been furloughed from work after she tested positive on Monday.

Kimmel brought on Jennifer Aniston as a guest, and they presented Fairbanks with a $10,000 gift card to Postmates. They also gave Postmates gift cards to all of the nurses who work on her floor at DRMC.

Postmates is a food delivery service that delivers food right to your front door. In the interview with Kimmel, Fairbanks said she has not been cooking much for herself during the quarantine but has instead been ordering food to her house.

In a Facebook post on March 27, Fairbanks announced that she had been tested for COVID-19 and urged people to stay home so she can get back to work and help people who need it.

“Some of you are going to need registered nurses like me to take care of you in the hospital,” Fairbanks said in the Facebook post. “Some of you may need to be put on a machine that breathes for you while your lungs heal. For the next 14 days, I can not leave my home. I can not snuggle my babies. I can not take care of any of you.”

Fairbanks said she will be able to go back to work and see her family on April 8 after her quarantine is finished. Upon finishing her quarantine, Fairbanks said she is ready to return to work.

See video clip of Fairbanks’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show below.

