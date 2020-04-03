November 6, 1939 — April 1, 2020

Laurel Anne Smyth Sullivan returned to her heavenly home on April 1, 2020, at the age of 80. She was born on Nov. 6, 1939, in Ogden, Utah, to Laurence James Smyth and Della Pearl Walker Smyth.

She spent a joyful childhood in Boise, Idaho, and graduated from Boise High. She then attended BYU and later transferred to the University of Utah where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She married the love of her life, Timothy L. Sullivan, on March 21, 1974, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Together they raised nine children and loved their many grandchildren.

She cherished her time teaching grade school, was a sought after motivational speaker in her church, and was a successful businesswoman. Laurel was a talented seamstress, pianist, chef, teacher and speaker. She had a love for travel and had the opportunity to see the world with family and friends. She loved reading and was a lifelong learner and devoted gospel scholar, and a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Laurel continually served others and had an incredible ability to make friends. She was often sought after for advice and support. Laurel had a special light about her that brightened every room she entered and was a dear friend who was loved by all.

Laurel is survived by her husband; children, Holly (TJ) Haab, Michelle (Joe) Jensen, Todd Sullivan, Brett Sullivan, Jennifer (Travis) Reintjes, Stacey (Aaron) Kelly, Shannon (David) Weaver, and Patrick Sullivan; 13 grandchildren, and her sister Marilyn (Jim) Shaffer. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Marilyn Hart, and daughters-in-law Renee Sullivan and Karen Sullivan.

A private family graveside service will be held on April 6, 2020. A celebration of Laurel’s life will be held at a later date for all of her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift donation can be made to the American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org.

Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.