Man back in jail on more charges of child endangerment after daughter tests positive for meth

CEDAR CITY —A man was arrested Wednesday on additional charges of child endangerment after his 3-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.

Jason Wesley Workman was arrested and is facing another third-degree felony charge of child endangerment after being released on bail March 11 from previous child endangerment charges.

Workman was arrested March 3 on one count of third-degree felony child endangerment and class B misdemeanor child abuse after the 2-year-old son of Nickole Danielle Sellers, Workman’s current wife, tested positive for methamphetamine in his system. Sellers was also arrested on March 3 for one count of third-degree felony endangerment of a child.

Workman’s bail was posted at $5,680, and he was released from the Iron County Jail on a bail bond.

According to the probable cause statement filed in support of Wednesday’s arrest, Workman’s daughter was drug tested while officials investigated the original charges, and she tested positive for methamphetamine.

When interviewed following the March 3 arrest, Workman and Sellers admitted to using methamphetamine in the home but did not have an explanation for how children in the home could have been exposed to the drug.

The daughter’s mother, who is not Sellers, told investigators the child’s exposure to methamphetamine could only have happened at Workman’s home during his visitation time with her. The daughter’s mother also voluntarily participated in a drug test, and results were negative.

