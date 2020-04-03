July 19, 1933 — March 30, 2020

Our beloved Helen Jolley Smith, 86, passed away on March 30, 2020, at her home in St. George, Utah. She showed great courage and gracefully dealt with a declining illness. She was born July 19, 1933, in Provo, Utah to Earl and Edith Jolley and was raised in the beautiful town of Tropic, Utah. Her love of the Bryce Valley area and the people were evident throughout her life. She attended BYU and obtained a degree in elementary education in 1954.

During her BYU days, she developed a wonderful friendship with a fellow Bryce Valley native, Dar Smith. Helen and Dar were married in the St. George Temple on Sept. 17, 1954, and were married for 65 wonderful years.

Helen began teaching at Spanish Fork then in Bryce Valley where they began their family. Helen and Dar both shared a great love for St. George. In 1967 they made St. George their new home where they remained for 53 years and raised their family.

Helen filled her life with service to her family, her community and her church. She was a dedicated member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in numerous church callings over the years and especially loved working with the youth and other women in her ward. She was able to serve a full-time mission in 1998 with her favorite companion, Dar, in Wellington, New Zealand, where they developed lifelong friendships and dearly loved the people they worked with and served. Helen and Dar also served in several local church service callings including the Deseret Industries, Member Location Mission, and the St. George Temple.

Like her mother, Helen loved to read and could always be found reading by herself or to one of her children or grandchildren. She loved to travel, especially to see family and friends. She loved being with her family, especially if it involved camping and family vacations.

Her doors were always open, and her grandchildren held a special place in her heart; several of whom, lived with her and grandpa while attending college or other times in their lives. They knew of her love for them and they also provided special support for her in her senior years. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Her home had a special spirit within and was constantly filled with family and friends who loved to visit and spend time with her.

Helen is survived by her husband, Dar L. Smith, sons: Lary (Shauna), Dar (Crystal), Tim (Jennifer), Lans (Stacy), daughter, Kristin, and brother, Henry (La Verne) Jolley

She is preceded in death by her parents: Earl Rappleye Jolley, and Eliza Edith Brown Jolley, and sons: David and Gary.

The family would like to thank Michelle and Hilda of Zion’s Way Hospice for their loving care of our Mother.

There will be a family graveside service in Henrieville, Utah. A memorial service will be announced, at a later date, and will be held in St. George, Utah.

