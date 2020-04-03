Hilton Garden Inn offers discounted quiet, personal ‘office space’ to help workers adjust to working remotely

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Over the past few weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on nearly every corner of our community, and with many businesses shuttering their doors as a result, thousands of workers have been asked to go virtual and work from home.

Any other time, this might be a welcome vacation from the office. After all, everyone likes to work in their pajamas, right? But with the entire state on lockdown and most children also working from home – except for them, it’s schoolwork – it can be a little chaotic and challenging to get things done.

Chris Bengtzen, regional director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn St. George. told St. George news that many people are having a tough time adjusting to this new style of working, especially those with families and pets that crave constant attention. He said at Hilton Garden Inn, they understand how difficult it can be for some to set up an adequate space in their home to work remotely, and they wanted to find a way to lend a hand during this time.

For the next few weeks, or until the immediate crisis is over, Hilton Garden Inn is offering a quiet, personal office space for only $39 a day to help anyone who is finding working alongside their family is actually harder than they thought.

“We’ve got a desk in every one of our rooms,” Bengtzen said. “Utilize it as an office … hunker down and actually do some work.”

He said the current state of affairs is a “a situation no one has ever seen before.”

“We’re trying to do whatever we can to help each other out and think of different creative ideas of how, on the hotel side, we can be helping people that are struggling.”

Each room has a television, free Wi-Fi, Keurig coffee maker and private bathroom, he said, and would make a perfect and quiet private office.

Everyone’s needs are different as far as schedules and time frames, so Bengtzen said they will plan on being flexible. He expects most people will be heading back to their own homes by no later than 10 p.m.

“If people have a need for something and they need to stay later … that’s something that we can talk about,” he said. “We’re totally flexible. We’re just trying to help people out if we can in these weird times.”

Despite the promise of flexibility, Bengtzen said it’s not intended to be an overnight stay or a place to take a nap in the bed. The room is for day-use only, but it can be reserved for multiple, consecutive days and customers can leave their belongings, just as they would at an office.

He said that Hilton has the highest expectations for cleanliness and hygiene, and since the emergence of the coronavirus, they have taken additional precautions and steps to improve their cleaning and hygiene procedures.

“We are upping our game on sanitizing,” he said, “trying to do everything we can to prevent any spread.”

The new protocols include the following:

Hotel teams are receiving ongoing briefings and enhanced operating protocols during the pandemic.

They have increased the frequency of cleaning public areas with hospital-grade disinfectant, including lobbies, elevators, door handles and public bathrooms.

They will continue to adjust food and beverage service in accordance with current food safety recommendations.

They have increased the deployment of hand sanitizers throughout their facilities.

Bengtzen said all of the Safari Hospitality hotels are prepared if they are notified of a case of coronavirus at one of their properties and will continue to take the necessary actions to guarantee their customers and employees safety. As of right now, the offer is good at the Hilton Garden Inn, but if the need arises, more locations may be added.

“We just hope we can all bounce back as soon as possible and that all of us can be helping each other out until that happens.”

For more information, call or text Bengtzen at 435-299-4007. Hilton Garden Inn is located next to the Dixie Center St. George at 1731 S. Convention Center Drive.

Written by ANDREW PINCNKEY, St. George News.

