Amanda Sutton

SunTree Home Health and Hospice

Sun Tree Hospice is dedicated to providing nurturing, professional care for patients and families. We recognize the difficulty and challenges of end-of-life care and work to make it the most comfortable process for all involved. We provide comprehensive care and skilled caregivers to ensure that both the patient and family feel comfort, peace, and dignity.

(435) 767-1171
3143 S 840 East # 100, St. George, Utah 84790

Ask a Local Expert: When is the right time for hospice care?

April 2, 2020

Additional Videos

Ask a Local Expert: Does hospice care mean giving up?

Mar 10th, 2020
0

Ask a Local Expert: Is hospice care the best decision for my loved one?

Dec 3rd, 2019
0