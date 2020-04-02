February 6, 1942 — March 29, 2020

Shirley Ione Raasch Anderson, age 78, passed away on March 29, 2020. She was born on Feb. 6, 1942, in Bridgewater, Iowa, to Hazel Irene Follman Raasch and Elmer John Raasch, the youngest of their four children.

Shirley was raised in Brigdewater, Iowa and after graduation from Bridgewater-Fontanelle High School moved to Chicago, Illinois to work as an airline reservationist. It was in Chicago that she met Michiel M. Anderson on her 20th birthday. She married Mike on June 8, 1963, in Provo, Utah and they were sealed for time and eternity June 6, 1964, in the Manti, Utah temple.

Shirley and Mike spent their early married years growing their family in Provo, Utah and then in Shelley and Terreton, Idaho areas. After an additional summer school semester at BYU, they moved their growing family to Conway, Arkansas for three years, and then to Springfield, Missouri, for nearly 20 years. It was in Springfield that they had their final seven children to bring their total to 13: 10 boys and three girls. Then work took their family to Tucson, Arizona in 1993, and they were finally able to retire to St George, Utah in 2007.

After years of serving in various capacities as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Shirley was able to serve two full-time missions with her husband Mike; first in the New Hampshire, Manchester Mission from January 2008 to January 2009 and then in the New Jersey, Morristown Mission from January 2011 to August 2012.

They also enjoyed serving together as ordinance workers in the temple, both on their mission and in St. George. As a convert to the gospel in 1962, Shirley loved to share her light and testimony of the Savior, Jesus Christ, with all who were willing to listen. And she shared her love with everyone she met. Her love and infectious smile she shared freely and without judgment to all she came into contact with. She was the epitome of love and kindness and made every person she met feel like the most important person in the room.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 56 years, Michiel; her children: Michiel, II (Kelly Heaps), Crystal (Bradford Tucker), Steven (Anne Steele), Carl (Celestia Frost), Michelle (Robert Keil), Barton (Melanie Jenkins), Bradley (Robin Kempton), Craig ( Jennifer Estes), John ( Lindsay Oates), Joshua ( Patricia Chapman), Benjamin (Beth Mullenaux), Avalon (Richard Marsh), and Richard (Kimberly Smith); 61 grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Elmer Raasch; her sisters, Lola Mae Hagler and Ruth Aggen; her brother, Leo Raasch; many of her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and her grandson Loren Keil.

Due to restrictions currently in place for COVID-19, a small private family funeral will be held with her husband and children, at Metcalf Mortuary, St George, Utah, on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. We hope to be able to stream the services via Zoom. If you would like to view the services join the meeting at the following meeting ID: 385 501 151, password: Shirley. We will also try to provide a link to the recording of the services on Shirley’s Facebook Page a few days after the service. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held for all who knew Shirley at a future date when conditions allow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to “pay it forward” with kindness and aid to others in this difficult time, just as Shirley would have done.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.