Brady Industries to start selling supplies like toilet paper, hand sanitizer to public during pandemic

Brady industries makes services available to the public amid COVID-19 pandemic, St. George, Utah | Photo courtesy of Brady industries, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Brady Industries, a wholesale distribution company that sells sanitation supplies, is opening its doors to the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bryce Nielson, an account executive for Brady Industries in St. George, said that as a result of many hotels shutting down and slower overall business, they are stocked on supplies such as toilet paper, sanitizing wipes and more.

“Historically we sell mostly in the commercial space,” Nielson said. “We’re trying to do this balancing act of how we help and sell to the public but still not run out of inventory. We’re not Costco, we can’t handle hundreds of people walking into our building every day, but we do have a lot of product.”

Right now they have a variety of sanitizing supplies as well as toilet paper. They are limited on hand sanitizer, with some in stock, but Nielson said more hand sanitizer is on the way in the next 7-10 days.

The idea to start selling to the public came to mind when people began to call them asking for supplies.

“Really, it was probably like a week and a half ago,” Nielson said. “We sell larger quantities, but we started breaking stuff down and putting them in bags so we can sell to people who can’t get to Costco. We’re doing everything we can to break down our larger quantities to smaller quantities so we can get it out to as many people as possible.”

The one thing that Nielson stressed was their inability to handle large crowds.

“We can’t handle super large crowds and people need to be patient with us,” Nielson said. “We’re not like a box store.”

Contact Brady Industries, 3260 E. Deseret Drive, at 435-674-7993 for more information.

