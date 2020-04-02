Car rolls end over end following high-speed crash on Kane Beds Road

Toytoa Avalon is destroyed in two-vehicle rollover on state Route 389 and Kane Beds Road, Mohave County, Ariz., April 1, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Colorado City Marshal's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A violent rollover on state Route 389 in Mohave County, Arizona, left two vehicles destroyed and all occupants with only minor injuries Wednesday night.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of SR 389 and Kane Beds Road several miles south of Colorado City, Arizona involving a silver Honda and a black Toyota Avalon.

Officers arrived to find both vehicles obliterated and all occupants reporting only minor injuries, primarily abrasions and bruising, Chief Robb Radley of the Colorado City Marshal’s Office said.

All declined to be transported to the hospital.

At the time of the crash, the Honda was heading south on SR-389 and was struck by the Toyota heading west on Kane Beds Road that was traveling at “a very high rate of speed,” Radley said. The impact sent the Toyota rolling end-over-end multiple times before it came to rest several yards from where the vehicles initially collided.

During the rollover, all of the glass shattered throughout the Toyota as the hood and three of the wheels were ripped from the vehicle. The Honda sustained significant damage to the front of the car and both vehicles were later towed from the roadway.

The fact that all occupants were properly restrained inside of both cars that were equipped with side and front airbags is what likely saved them from serious injury, Radley said, particularly in light of the speeds involved.

Both vehicles were later towed from the roadway and the driver of the Toyota was cited by police.

