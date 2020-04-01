TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and normally that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining – however, responding to public concerns over COVID-19 and recommendations from state officials, many events have been canceled or rescheduled.

It is the second week of no events at all, and while everyone doing their best to adhere to local guidelines and finding ways to spend quality time with loved ones in their own backyard, co-hosts Amy Chesley and Sheldon Demke say there are a few places people can go to find help to endure these crazy times.

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their suggestions for handling the COVID-19 shutdown

“Are you guys hungry out there, I know I am,” Demke said.

Dozens of restaurants of Southern Utah have been added to the recently formed stgeorgedining.com, a local restaurant cooperative with the assistance of St. George News and Canyon Media. The website includes some amazing restaurants still open for takeout and delivery.

It’s a great opportunity to support local small businesses and the workers that depend on them. The listing has restaurants from all across the region, including Affogato West, Cappeletti’s and Silver Reef Brewing Co.

“It is so easy to use, and if you can’t cook like myself, no shame in that game,” Chesley said.

Also, on the newly established Greater Zion website, Demke said Southern Utahns can learn everything they can do to say safe and continue to enjoy the beautiful area we live in.

“Honestly, the best thing you can do is stay home,” he said.

But if you must get out, many great organizations are looking for some volunteers, like RSQ Dogs and the Switchpoint Community Resource Center. While these positions had previously been manned by our community’s elderly population, many of them are temporarily unable to get outside safely and help.

Being isolated can be nerve-wracking, especially for families with kids, and the Washington County School District has found a way to help parents cope through the shutdown. If you need help, they have assembled some unique resources for the community. A full list can be found on their website at washk12wellness.org.

The district is continuing its “Grab-N-Go” lunches at over 100 bus stops around town listed here, and anyone under 18 is welcome to lunch for free. In addition, they still have Chromebooks available for children having problems connecting online with their teachers and classes. Contact your school for more information.

“Be kind, shop local and stay home,” Demke said.

And wash your hands, Chesley added.

“Stay home, so we can get through this.”

For more suggestions, watch the video in the media player above.

