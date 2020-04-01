‘Bringing exceptional health,’ Prime I.V. Hydration & Wellness opens first location in St. George

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Prime I.V. Hydration & Wellness – a leader in assisting individuals with looking, feeling and performing their best – is celebrating its grand opening this month in St. George.

Amy Neary, founder and CEO of Prime I.V. Hydration & Wellness, said they are “ecstatic” about Heidi Neville opening the company’s first franchise in St. George.

“Heidi is a long-time resident of St. George, and she’s committed to bringing exceptional health and well-being to the community and the state of Utah,” Neary said.

Prime I.V. Hydration is able to assist customers with the company’s proprietary offerings, which include the following:

10 specialized infusions with high doses of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants that provide 100% absorption to cells and tissues that need it most.

Highly-skilled and certified staff of medical professionals committed to their client’s health and wellness journey.

Services ranging from helping relieve chronic fatigue, allergies, migraine, Lyme disease and Lupus to treatments for athletic performance and recovery, anti-aging, weight loss, immunity boosting and many more.

As an essential health care facility, they see patients for relief of the following conditions: migraine headaches, gastroenteritis, chronic pain, auto-immune disorders, asthma and immunity support using high-dose vitamin C, zinc and other nutrients. Without Prime I.V. Hydration, many of their customers would have to seek relief at emergency rooms and urgent cares.

“We are essential to many people’s health regimen and wellness. We are utilizing techniques to minimize supply use, maintain social distancing and sanitizing thoroughly in between patients,” Neary said. “We are dedicated to helping reduce the spread of COVID-19 by following CDC recommendations while continuing to provide essential immunity support in this difficult time.”

Neville said she is looking forward to serving the community by “providing a state-of-the-art environment for anyone looking to improve their health from the inside out.”

Prime I.V. Hydration & Wellness is located in the Rio Plaza Shopping Center at 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 104. To learn more, go to their website.

About Prime I.V. Hydration & Wellness



Prime is committed to providing an exceptional customer experience by providing customized infusions and protocols that dramatically improve health and well-being.



