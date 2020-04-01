Dove Center moves to technology-based services due to COVID-19

Stock image | Photo by Highwaystarz-Photography/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In the current atmosphere of uncertainty due to COVID-19, the Dove Center is still offering services for those experiencing domestic abuse and sexual assault, they will just be provided through a different format.

In order to protect the health of its staff and clients, and adhere to social distancing guidelines, Dove Center has chosen to provide the majority of its services through technology until further notice.

“We’re working to be creative to adapt services in order to comply with social distancing guidelines,” Executive Director Lindsey Boyer said in a news release. “But we want our clients and community to know that we are still here for you if you need help.”

Services that would normally be offered in person — such as case management, hospital advocacy, counseling and more — are now being offered through online HIPAA-regulated platforms that ensure the clients still receive confidential care.

It’s especially critical that Dove Center remains open for business during this time because of recent spikes in domestic violence-related arrests throughout Washington County.

“The additional stress that this pandemic can cause to (working) adults because of employment or financial uncertainty, health concerns or social unrest, has the potential to make existing family situations even worse,” Ruth Weniger, president for Dove’s board of directors, said in the release. “We want the community to know that although we are having to shift how we deliver services to ways that respect social distancing, we are prepared to adapt our services to help anyone in need of support and safety.”

In addition to offering online services, Dove launched its new website this week. The website is easier to navigate and will allow the community to access updates or announcements, while the organization continues navigating through this pandemic.

As always, if you are in need of shelter or other services provided by Dove, you can call its 24-hour helpline at 435-628-0458. If you have donations you would like to drop off or if you have a need to come into Dove’s outreach office, please call 435-628-1204 first to minimize foot traffic.

