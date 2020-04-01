Local businesses are crucial right now, so is your support

ST. GEORGE — As the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic rage on, sparking changes to daily life seemingly by the minute, it is more important than ever to support locally owned businesses in their time of need.

Local business and franchise owners are not only a vital part of the economy, but they are a vital part of what makes the Southern Utah community so great.

Watch the media player above for a message from Canyon Media and St. George News inviting our readers to support locally owned and operated businesses as they strive to serve the community in innovative, healthy and powerful ways.

“Remember, we’re all in this together,” the video’s message said.

Below is a peek at how some restaurants, grocery stores and other businesses are adapting and what people can do to continue to support them.

ST. GEORGE — As the state of Utah has announced that there will be no more dining in at restaurants across the state, local businesses have had to adapt to the new rules in new and unique ways.

The health department’s guidelines are ever-changing, which adds stress for business owners and their employees. But the one constant has been the community’s support of local restaurants and businesses.

Read the complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — For at least the next couple of weeks, restaurants all around the state are shuttering their windows and locking the doors on their dining rooms, offering only delivery or takeout service. While this move is meant to save lives and slow the spread of the new coronavirus, many owners, their workers and families, and people in the community that depend on them, are being hurt by the drastic action.

Canyon Media wants to help, and as part of their continuing commitment to Southern Utah and being “Here for You” – especially when times get rough – the company has launched a new website, StGeorgeDining.com, to help local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Read the complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Grocery stores across Washington County are going above and beyond to provide the safest possible measures in order to protect employees and customers, prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help to manage supply availability.

Read the complete story here.

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — As the new coronavirus continues to impact communities in Southern Utah, many industries are feeling the financial effects. With travel bans and service industry health mandates in place throughout the world, the tourism and hospitality industry continues to bear the brunt of a rapidly changing economy.

To that end, the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office has launched a campaign aimed not only at supporting the tourism industry, but also bringing the Greater Zion community together to find unique and safe ways to support one another through this unprecedented time.

Read the complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Although it may feel like the world is coming unraveled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses are being urged to conduct best practices in keeping their employees and customers safe.

Read the complete story here.

As the community continues to navigate through the pandemic, local support is crucial to making it through as safely and quickly as possible.

“Stay calm, stay informed, wash your hands, practice social distancing while supporting your locally owned businesses,” the video message said. “The more we do now, the sooner things will get back to normal.”

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.