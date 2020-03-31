October 24, 1953 — March 22, 2020

Robert “Bob” Edward Crockett passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 on March 22, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona. He was the oldest child of John Lorenzo and Grace Crockett. He was born Oct. 24, 1953, in Alhambra, California. He was named after his uncle that died as a young child. He moved to Utah at the age of 9 years when his dad began working in Salt Lake City. His parents built a home in Cottonwood Heights. He graduated from Brighton High School.

Bob worked for Rocky Mountain Machinery, Springer Distributing, Mother’s Cookies, Snyder’s of Hanover and Mondelez (Nabisco) until he retired in April 2019. He was a great example of hard work and loved the grocery industry. He was a Sandy City part-time fireman for 15 years. Bob was so happy to be retired and traveling with Vicki in their travel trailer. The best part of life had just begun.

He married Vicki Lynn Springer on Jan. 22, 1976, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 44 years. They have lived in Sandy City, Utah, Boise Idaho, Gilbert Arizona, Herriman Utah, and St. George Utah.

Bob loved boating with the family at Lake Powell. Most vacations were spent at this beautiful lake. He loved working in the yard making his house the most beautiful on the block. He was an avid deer hunter, he was a fan of the Utah Utes football and Nascar. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Bob loved to visit with people and had a unique gift of friendship. He loved his diet coke.

Bob served in the high priest group in many wards for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He also enjoyed his service as a church building cleaning specialist. He especially enjoyed the hours he spent in the temple.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son: Gregory Robert (Nicki) Crockett of Riverton, Utah; daughters: Kari Lynn Evans of Avondale, Arizona and Julie Ann (Brandon) Hunt of Henderson, Nevada; his mother: Grace Crockett; brother: David (Brenda) Crockett; sisters: Renee (Gary) Seegmiller, Diane (Bill) Martin and Kimberly (Eric) Tuttle. He is also survived by his 10 precious grandchildren: Preston, Bentley, Karli, Paige, Landon, Drew, Tyson, Chase, Porter and Hailey. He was preceded in death by his father John Lorenzo Crockett.

Graveside services will be held for immediate family only at the Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George Utah on Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to the inability to gather at this time and in lieu of flowers, we ask that you share any good memories or photos of Bob by emailing them to vickicrockett55@gmail.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.