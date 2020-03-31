Construction worker injured when tool comes apart, hits him in the head

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A construction worker was injured when an air tool came apart and hit him in the head while on the job in St. George Tuesday afternoon.

A male construction worker was on the roof of a building at 4771 Desert Color Parkway when an air tool came apart and struck him in the head and face, St. George Fire Captain Scott Peacock said.

“He was working up on the roof of the building,” he said. “Originally, one engine was paged, but we also had a ladder truck respond and a second engine respond for manpower to help get him off of the roof.”

Gold Cross ambulance was first on the scene, providing patient care on the roof. When St. George firefighters arrived, they were able to get the man down from the roof and transport him to the hospital.

Peacock said the people on site did a good job helping get firefighters onto the roof using their hydraulic lifts while the St. George Fire Department was waiting for their ladders to arrive on scene. The lift sped up the process of getting care to the patient before he was transported.

“It definitely did help speed-wise,” Peacock said.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.