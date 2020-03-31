Docutah uncertain about next monthly screening; Red Rock Film Festival moves November event online

Stock photo, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — With the current COVID-19 pandemic and several events nationwide being canceled, the Docutah International Documentary Film Festival recently canceled their March screening of “The Fabulous Allan Carr” and said they are uncertain of the status of their April monthly screening.

The next film to be screened by Docutah is “Where’s my Roy Cohn?” and was scheduled for April 24. According to a press release from Docutah, the monthly schedule is intact for April going forward, but they will continue to assess the situation and follow the advice of federal, state and local officials.

“At DOCUTAH, we’re learning as we go, as is our entire country, but we’re still here, planning for the 2020 Festival and our monthly screenings,” Della Lowe, director or marketing and public relations, said in the press release. “But nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our fans, filmmakers and staff. We’ll keep updating information for our community. Stay safe and keep helping each other.”

Lowe said they are working to reschedule any screenings that are canceled, but at this point the full-fledged annual festival, scheduled for Nov. 2-7, is still on track to proceed in its new home, the Megaplex Main Street Theaters. Submissions are open until June 12, and filmmakers can submit through Film Freeway.

The annual Red Rock Film Festival is also scheduled for November; however, event organizers recently announced they have made plans to move their festival online.

Several film festivals have already moved their spring festivals online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as Ann Arbor Film Festival and Garden State Film Festival.

According to a press release from Red Rock Film Festival, Garden State reported they worked nonstop from March 12 to get their propriety streaming site going — $55 passes give their online audiences access to scheduled indie films including “Dark Harbor” and “Team Marco,” which happened to have premieres at last year’s Red Rock Film Festival.

Warren Workman of Utah Film Festival in Provo, who originally scheduled his event April 2-4 before recently postponing it, said that streaming films at the same time a film is screening in the theater is “an exciting time to introduce a new audience to the film festival experience.”

The Red Rock Film Festival will schedule a sample live streaming event during its summer “open house” featuring previous winners from the festival.

In November, the Red Rock festival will live stream its shows, panels and Q&As, the press release stated, adding that if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clears large gatherings by November, Red Rock will add on-site venues for both its Cedar City and St. George events with special streaming passes available now.

To help get its streaming festival up and running, the Red Rock Film Festival is offering local residents of Southern Utah special Locals Passes, giving the pass holder access to the streaming shows and events.

“These local passes come with a huge bonus,” festival director Matt Marxteyn said in the press release. “If the Festival opens on-site, the passes will also include venue access to available screenings at the Festival.”

Locals passes are available to the first 100 Southern Utah residents for $25. For more information or to purchase a locals pass, go to the festival website.

Filmmakers who would like to enter the competition may apply online as well. The next deadline is April 14.

