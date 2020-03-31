March 20, 1933 — March 28, 2020

Joyce Sickler Cosentino, 87, passed into the eternal March 28, 2020. She was born March 20, 1933, in Ogden, Utah.

Joyce served our country overseas with grace, charm and tenacity as the wife of a State Department Servant. Her heart was as kind as her determination was strong. She cared deeply for others and actively donated to Utah’s Huntsman Cancer Institute, Wounded Warriors, One More Chance Animal Rescue, Switchpoint Community Resource Center and many Catholic communities. She was a gifted fundraiser who listened and made you feel important, always remembering your name and something special about you. She lived in the service of God, the care of people and the fun in life which she generously shared with those around her.

Heaven has gained a very special angel to serve His wishes further. We will all miss her wisdom, honesty, laughter, quick wit and her feisty ways, and pray she watches over us and guides us to love one another more.

Joyce is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and son Steven Cosentino; her sisters Betty Gardener, Fae Evans, and Donna Rynhart; her brothers Dean Evans and Sidney Sickler Jr. and her parents Ilah Mae Dean and Sidney N Sickler Sr.

Mass will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. George Catholic Church, 259 W. 200 North, St. George, Utah 84770. Graveside services will be held at 12:15 p.m. following the mass at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah 84770.

Flowers will be accepted at the church on Thursday morning prior to mass. Contributions to any of her favorite causes appreciated:

JOYCE SICKLER COSENTINO ENDOWMENT #08-0599, which provides an annual source of income for seminarians, priests and vocations benefitting Saint George Catholic Church and Southern Utah, 27 C Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84103, (801)456- 9306 or (801)328-8641 ext. 306, CatholicFoundationOfUtah.org

One More Chance Kris Neal Organization for Animal Rescue Care and spay/neutering clinic. 2127 S. 1400 East, St. George, Utah 84790 (435)619-4712

Switchpoint Community Shelter and Resource Center helping the homeless in our community with meals, supplies, and support, 948 N. 1300 West, St. George, Utah 84770 435-628-9310. Thank you

