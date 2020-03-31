Whether home with family or working by yourself, let S&S Mechanical give you the best air to breathe

Composite image. Background photo by fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — With government officials recommending social distancing measures that have many opting to simply stay home whenever possible, as well as local school districts switching to remote instruction, the experts at S&S Mechanical Contractors want to remind people that an efficient heating, ventilation and air condition system can be a benefit on many fronts.

Trevor Eaton at S&S Mechanical Contractors told St. George News that they have several options to make sure you are breathing the cleanest air possible while you are spending all this time at home.

The first method is a device that actually removes particles from the air. With the Trane Clean Effects air cleaner installed onto the furnace or air handler, as air passes through the device, it positively charges the particles coming through. Those positively charged particles come in contact with a negatively charged collection plate.

Eaton said the system will filter particles down to .01 microns, which is 700 times smaller than a human hair and includes dust, dander, mold, bacteria and some airborne viruses.

Additionally, with spring pollen counts rising and exacerbating respiratory issues for many, the installation experts at S&S can help address that issue by either installing a variable speed HVAC system or a smart thermostat that will allow the fan to turn on between 10-30 minutes every hour to move the air through the home.

Eaton said you can also sterilize the air with a Reme-Halo, an ultraviolet device placed in the ductwork after the furnace or air handler. The Reme-Halo produces ionized hydro-peroxides, which Eaton said can be effective in killing organic growth such as mold and bacteria.

For those with weak immune systems or respiratory conditions such as asthma, these products can give them the upper hand in the fight. However, Eaton added, they don’t work in every situation, so before installing one in a residence, a comfort consultant will come out and evaluate the current system.

Every home is different, and at S&S Mechanical Contractors, they can help determine which one will work the most efficiently. In some cases, more than one device can be used.

“It depends on what you want,” he said, noting that some clients prefer the Reme-Halo because of its usefulness removing odors from the home without adding any ozone or pollutants into the home.

Whether it’s protecting against carbon monoxide or looking after your checkbook, Eaton previously told St. George News that a well-maintained HVAC system can keep energy costs down, extend the life of your system and keep your family safe.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

