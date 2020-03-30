Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

A sign asking visitors to self-pay is placed at the entrance to Snow Canyon State Park, Utah, March 28, 2020 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, March 28-29.

ST. GEORGE — Just one day after Utah Gov. Gary Herbert issued a statewide coronavirus directive that included limiting visitors of state parks to residents of the counties in which the parks are located, hundreds of visitors converged on Snow Canyon State Park not only from out of county, but out of state as well.

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Department of Motor Vehicles announced Saturday it is closing off all of its office lobbies to the public, including its locations in Hurricane and Cedar City. However, limited drive-thru service will continue at the Hurricane office.

CEDAR CITY — A 3-year-old girl was killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 61, just south of Cedar City’s north I-15 exit.

ST. GEORGE — On Saturday afternoon, a plane that was attempting to take off from the Hurricane Municipal Airport crashed at the end of the runway. There were no injuries as a result of the crash, and the two occupants in the plane were unharmed.

ST. GEORGE — A man passing through St. George on Interstate 15 Saturday afternoon is being called ‘lucky’ by the Utah Highway Patrol after his truck and trailer rolled across the highway.

