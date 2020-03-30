Utah man cited for BASE jumping from iconic Zion landmark

This photo from 2018 shows the iconic Great White Throne in Zion National Park, Utah, December 16, 2018 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

SPRINGDALE — A northern Utah man was cited for BASE jumping in Zion National Park over the weekend according to park officials.

According to Zion National Park Spokesperson Alyssa Baltrus, the man was jumping from the Great White Throne, an iconic white Navajo sandstone monolith, which can be easily viewed from the Zion Canyon scenic drive.

BASE jumping is defined as the recreational sport of jumping from a fixed object using a parachute to descend safely to the ground. BASE jumping is an acronym describing the four main mixed objects from which one can jump: building, antenna, span and earth. Earth meaning cliff.

The extreme sport is illegal inside national park boundaries, Baltrus said.

According to a park press release, the jumper and his two companions, all from the Salt Lake City area, were also cited for camping out of bounds and violating a raptor nesting closure.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, and in an effort to keep park staff safe and healthy, Zion National Park is currently not charging entrance fees to access the park. The park is currently open with limited facilities, but staff are patrolling the canyon to help ensure visitor safety.

“Even though we are not charging entrance fees, law enforcement rangers are still patrolling,” Zion National Park Chief Ranger Daniel Fagergren, said in the release. “Park rules are still in effect, and violators will be cited.”

The gentlemen were cited and the incident is still under investigation, Baltrus said.

