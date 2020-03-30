Educational nonprofit makes social, emotional learning program free for Utah students through April

Image depicting a family watching the Life Launch University videos | Image courtesy of the School of Life Foundation, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The School of Life Foundation, an educational nonprofit which currently administers its secondary education program, Life Launch University, to thousands of middle school and high school students in Southern Utah, is offering their program free to all Utah students throughout the month of April.

Life Launch University is a video series featuring 90 videos and accompanying worksheets that help students with a combination of social and emotional learning, as well as character-based education.

It was developed in partnership with Life Launch Centers and the School of Life Foundation and is administered by the foundation.

Students who use the program learn brain development, healthy emotional coping mechanisms, the power of attitude, service, empathy, mindfulness and more.

School of Life Foundation CEO Jack Rolfe said the program is unique in the way it moves back and forth between social and emotional learning and character education. Each principal builds upon the other, he said.

“The emotional tools and character education tools can be used as building blocks that (students) will use forever,” Rolfe said.

The program is currently being used in Southern Utah schools in a variety of ways. Joe Newman, director of business development for Life Launch University, said some schools have implemented the videos in their health classes, while others use the videos as part of their daily home room routine.

In order to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools across the state have been dismissed until May 1. As teachers and students in Southern Utah adjust to what is being termed “distance learning,” many students have lost their only way to access the valuable program.

Additionally, as students learn to navigate online learning and adjust to a drastic change from their normal routine, they may experience a natural rise in anxiety and stress, Newman said.

“With all these students now displaced, they have become what we call ’emotionally hijacked,'” he said.

That is why both he and Rolfe felt that students needed access to the program more than ever.

“These are highly emotional times where families are experiencing a lot of anxiety. These emotional tools can be the answer,” Newman said.

The entire Life Launch University program is available to all Utah students free for the month of April. Students whose schools were already implementing the program may receive information from the school about how to access the free month; however, students can also access it directly online.

The program is geared for students in grades 6-12, but Newman said there are many principles contained in the lessons that will engage and educate younger students as well.

“The program opens a lot of really powerful discussions within the family about how to get through hard times,” Newman said.

After the free trial period, there will be a monthly fee to continue with the program, but users will not be charged until after the free trial period ends, and users are free to cancel at any time.

